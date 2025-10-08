Mkhwanazi: My family’s safety not more important than average citizen’s

Mkhwanazi has on Wednesday continued his testimony before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee that is looking into his July claims that criminal syndicates have infiltrated the system.





ANC MP Xola Nqola asked him whether his family has been threatened and if they have enough protection.





Mkhwanazi began by explaining that he has relatives in different parts of the country.





" I don't have money, honourable members to hire bodyguards for my family members. It's impossible. I cannot do that. So their safety can only be guaranteed by men and women in blue that, that are out there to be protect everyone else. So, I might believe that their [family] safety is equal to the safety of every citizen."





ALSO READ: Mkhwanazi: Crime Intelligence funds built wall at Mthethwa’s home





Earlier, Mkhwanazi was quizzed in about the order by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is on special leave, to disband the Political Killings Task Team.





Mkhwanazi's has previously said he believed the decision was made as the unit, which was roped in to help with investigations in Gauteng, was closing in on a criminal syndicate.





"General, you say on the 31st of December 2024, whilst you are busy preparing for the new year, the minister writes a letter, a national directive with the intention of disestablishing the political killings task team.





"So, I want to check if the directive was wholly unlawful or [if] there were parts of the directive that were actually within the powers of the minister?," asked ANC MP Xola Nqola.





Mkhwanazi responded: " Members, I will not say that the minister's directive was unlawful, because yourself as Members of Parliament have never passed a legislation that makes a letter of that nature to be unlawful.





"Therefore, I don't think a person can be taken to court as a result. However, I feel that the contents of the letter is an indication that the minister was basically exercising powers that are not necessarily deferred to him."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)