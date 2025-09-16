Mkhwanazi evidence ‘crucial’ to Madlanga Commission success

Legal analyst Sunil Singh says KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is likely to provide detailed evidence when he testifies as the commission’s first witness.

Singh believes this testimony could be crucial in uncovering alleged corruption and interference with the task team investigating political killings in the province.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa following Mkhwanazi’s explosive claims in July.

This led to the suspension of Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and the Police Minister Senzo Mchunu being placed on special leave.





Singh says the inquiry is set to be a closely watched process.

" Mkhwanazi is the star witness in the entire thing. He would then have to substantiate all the allegations he's going to be making. He's gonna be making it under oath.

"So, which means that whatever he says can be used and probably is a different thing from the Zondo Commission. They're going to be a little more forceful in terms of the way of getting the evidence, because if they get the evidence and it is not properly obtained, it can become inadmissible at a subsequent trial if it has to go to that level. So we in for a rocky road for the next couple of weeks."





