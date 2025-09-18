Mkhwanazi details removal of 121 dockets from KZN task team

Provincial Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi continued his testimony at the inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in police work on Thursday.

The commission heard that Mkhwanazi sent a letter to KZN Prosecution's head Elaine Harrison after the 121 dockets were removed from the Political Killings Task Team this year, and sent to the SAPS headquarters in Pretoria.

He told Harrison that the dockets were taken, that it was not his decision and apologised to her for his failure to make arrests.

Mkhwanazi told the commission that Harrison said disbandment of the team had not been communicated to the NPA, and expressed concern about the decision.

Harrison also forwarded Mkhwanazi a letter from former Police Minister Bheki Cele to National Prosecutions Head Shamila Batoyi in 2019.

The letter dealt with the problems experienced by the task team at that time.

