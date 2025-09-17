Mkhwanazi: Corruption, political interference statement aimed to avert justice system collapse

He testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry set to look into the claims.





The hearings began on Wednesday.





"I want to demonstrate that the criminal justice system has been subject to a continuous threat as well as sabotage, which has been with us over an extended period to a point where we believe it is at real risk of a total collapse if nothing is done," Mkhwanazi said.





"Therefore, urgent and effective interventions are required in order to avert this outcome, and I believe this commission will stand to play a very important role in order to help us."





Mkhwanazi is the first witness to take the stand as he called the July 6th press conference in Durban at which he made a series of accusations and implicated the police minister and the deputy police commissioner.





" When I made this address, I informed the public about the level of challenges that we're experiencing as a South African Police Service in the relation to the work we do as the police, which involve criminality and the political interference on the work that we do as the police, which will also include corruption within the value chain of the justice system, which we are part of as law enforcement.





ALSO READ: Madlanga Commission: ‘We want clarity from Mkhwanazi, not social media’





"Commissioners that was to brief the nation to understand what challenges we are facing,” he told the commission."





Earlier, Chief Evidence Leader, Advocate Terry Matau explained that the commission will conduct its inquiry in three general phases.





The second phase of the evidence could see those implicated, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who's on special leave, being invited to give their version.





In the third phase of the hearings, the commission will hear from Mkhwanazi again.





National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola is also expected to testify in the coming days.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)