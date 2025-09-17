Mkhwanazi claims Mchunu felt KZN Political Task Team had no value

The KZN police chief has been testifying on the first day of the hearings of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into alleged criminal infiltration of and political interference in the criminal justice system.





Mkhwanazi has told the inquiry that he learnt about the planned disbandment of the political killings task team from a friend via WhatsApp.





He says the friend sent him a copy of a letter ordering the dissolution - signed by Minister Senzo Mchunu.





Mchunu sent the letter, saying he felt that the team no longer added ny value to policing in South Africa.





Mkhwanazi on Wednesday, testified that he was not consulted nor received any information before the decision was made.





He also disagreed with the Minister's assessment and highlighted the team's success rate to the commission.





Mkhwanazi says for a minister to reach this conclusion without a formal update on the team, was misplaced, wrong and concerning.





He says he turned to the National Commissioner Fannie Masemola who was on leave.





The Commissioner says he also was not consulted on the matter.





Mkhwanazi told the commission he attempted to reach out to the minister several times, but meetings never materialised





Meanwhile, members of the MK Party picketed outside the venue earlier.





It was ahead of their urgent application being heard in the Pretoria High Court tomorrow.





Speaking to the SABC, the party's Abel Tau said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted unlawfully when he placed Mchunu on leave and appointed Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister.





"Senzo Mhcunu should be fired because if he's not fit to hold office on the basis of the serious allegations that are levelled against him, then he should not be continuing to enjoy the benefits of being a minister and begin paid and being driven around and be protected as such."





