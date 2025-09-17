Mkhwanazi to break silence at Madlanga Commission

The country is hours away from the start of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.The Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, the venue for commission in central Pretoria, was a hive of activity from early Wednesday morning, with hundreds of police, media and commission officials waiting outside.Around 300 people are expected to fill the main auditorium where KZN's police chief, Nhlanhla Mkwanazi, is set to testify.





READ: Final checks underway as Madlanga Commission hearings begin



Mkhwanazi claimed that there was an attempt to disband the political killings task team after its members uncovered a powerful criminal syndicate that had infiltrated the county's criminal justice system.



He implicated his bosses, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy Police Commissioner, Shadrack Sibiya.



The police chief - who has kept quiet about those allegations since July - is set yo break his silence on Wednesday.



The auditorium has been transformed into a courtroom, complete with a witness box for Mkhwanazi, benches for evidence leaders, and a raised platform for Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga who heads the Inquiry and two other commissioners.



Security outside and inside the venue is extremely tight. Dozens of police officers are guarding the entrance with officers with sniffers dogs being seen heading in just moments ago.



Meanwhile, Mkhwanazi's filed a R5 million defamation lawsuit against forensic investigator, Paul O'Sullivan.



It's in response to comments O'Sullivan made after the briefing.



The commission which will cost taxpayers just over R147 million rand will sit for three months, with it's recommendations set to be made to the president.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)