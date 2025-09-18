Mkhwanazi: Arrests made within week of 121 dockets’ return

Mkhwanazi began testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The hearings are probing claims of political and criminal interference in the justice system.

Mkhwanazi alleged in July that the dockets were moved to the office of Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya two months prior following an attempt to disband the task team.

Mkhwanazi said if the team was being dissolved, the dockets should have gone back to the police stations where the cases were opened.

He said a task team member informed him in May that the dockets had been sent to Pretoria on the instruction of the team's project manager.

He told the commission that he made enquiries to find out why.

"He had received instruction which led to him handing over these dockets to the head office. That instruction came from the Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, General Sibiya.

"General Sibiya was acting under the instruction of the minister on a letter about disbanding the team."

READ: KZN dockets sent to Madlanga Commission

Mkhwanazi said National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola did not authorise the transfer, and no progress was made in those cases until the dockets were returned to KZN earlier this month.

"Political Killings Task Team members were complaining to me that they are receiving complaints from the family members of the victims of crime that they were in constant contact with, as they were investigating these cases in order to seek updates on the work that the team is doing. The team could not give them updates."

He said none of the dockets were linked to the Gauteng cases the task team was assisting with.

Mkhwanazi testified that all the dockets were checked when they were returned.

"They the investigations were in an advanced stage where a suspect needed to be arrested. I can safely say that a suspect has been arrested as a result of the state of readiness of those dockets.

"When they arrived back in KZN, within a week there were people charged."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)