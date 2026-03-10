uMkhanyakude worker survives electrocution after stepping on live wires

An uMkhanyakude District Municipal employee is lucky to be alive after he was electrocuted while on duty in Nhlwathi.

Officials say Jimmy Msimang accidentally stepped on live wires at the Matshemhlophe Water Supply Scheme in the northern KZN area on Sunday.

Recent storms had caused major damage in the area, knocking down power lines. A number of communities have had to make do without electricity.

Mayor calls for safety measures

uMkhanyakude Mayor Siphile Mdaka says Msimang is recovering at home after he was discharged from hospital.

He says he has instructed Eskom to deactivate live power lines in areas where municipal staff and the public may be at risk of electrocution.

"I've also engaged Eskom around the issue of our N2 corridor because I picked up during the weekend that people in that particular corridor wanted to block the road because they've been without electricity or power for now about seven days.”

Msimang has urged residents to report any downed power lines or damaged infrastructure to Eskom immediately.

Durban communities face water supply interruptions

Meanwhile, several communities in Durban are experiencing water supply interruptions as the eThekwini Municipality works to restore services following acts of vandalism and weather-related power outages.

The municipality says the Northern Aqueduct System is still recovering after vandals damaged critical air valves, forcing an emergency shutdown on Sunday.

While the system is gradually recovering, some areas remain without water as reservoirs and pipelines refill.

Power outages affect water treatment operations

In the southern parts of Durban, power outages caused by severe weather have also affected operations at the Amanzimtoti Water Treatment Works, disrupting supply to downstream reservoirs.

The municipality says electricity has now been restored to the treatment plant, while Eskom continues working to restore power to the Umnini Booster Pump Station, which is crucial for stabilising water supply.

Water tankers are being deployed to assist affected communities while the system recovers.

