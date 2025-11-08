MK Party ‘nothing’ without Zuma

First Deputy President, John Hlophe, was suspended this week for removing Colleen Makhubele as the party’s parliamentary chief whip.

The MKP said Hlophe's decision was made without consulting Zuma, who was in Burkina Faso at the time.

The party said Des Van Rooyen's appointment as the new parliamentary chief whip was invalid.

Dr Oscar van Heerden, a political analyst from the University of Johannesburg, says it’s a turbulent time for the party.

" At the moment, the implosion that is taking place, Shivambu leaving, Hlophe is out and Des is recalled and so forth.

“There's just so much turmoil and it gives me the impression that the party is too much dependent on the whims of one individual called Jacob Zuma. When that person leaves or departs, I think the party is going to find it very difficult to hold things together."

