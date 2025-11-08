MK Party ‘nothing’ without Zuma
Updated | By Newswatch
A political
analyst believes the uMkhonto weSizwe Party could fall apart without Jacob
Zuma.
A political analyst believes the uMkhonto weSizwe Party could fall apart without Jacob Zuma.
First Deputy President, John Hlophe, was suspended this week for removing Colleen Makhubele as the party’s parliamentary chief whip.
The MKP said Hlophe's decision was made without consulting Zuma, who was in Burkina Faso at the time.
The party said Des Van Rooyen's appointment as the new parliamentary chief whip was invalid.
ALSO READ: Des van Rooyen appointed MKP Chief Whip
Dr Oscar van Heerden, a political analyst from the University of Johannesburg, says it’s a turbulent time for the party.
" At the moment, the implosion that is taking place, Shivambu leaving, Hlophe is out and Des is recalled and so forth.
“There's just so much turmoil and it gives me the impression that the party is too much dependent on the whims of one individual called Jacob Zuma. When that person leaves or departs, I think the party is going to find it very difficult to hold things together."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Kruger National Park waitress shocked by massive Python behind coffee machine
A large African Rock Python greeted this waitress behind the coffee mach...East Coast Breakfast 18 hours ago
-
Students spent a year learning about the wrong topic
140 students wrote a year’s worth of essays, tests and notes all on the ...East Coast Breakfast 18 hours ago