Mixed results for KZN tourism, south coast the ‘superstar’

" Durban generally was about the same as last year. The superstar this season was the KwaZulu-Natal south coast with a 25 to 30% increase in occupancy," says Fedhasa's Brett Tungay.





"So that's absolutely good to see the south coast rebounding very strongly. The Drakensberg was very flat; unfortunately, we didn't see any growth in the region or in the lower Richards Bay as well. They didn't have a very good season.





“KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast seemed to have had a good season, but not much growth. A bit of a mixed bag outcome. Generally, there were very few issues over the holidays, which is great."





Tungay says high-end hotels thrived, but mid-range and budget venues lagged - failing to match last year’s performance.





He says rising economic pressures on the middle class forced shorter stays and lighter spending, shrinking the 2025 festive season to just Christmas and New Year.





Tungay says infrastructure challenges, particularly the poor road conditions in northern KZN and the Drakensberg, remain a significant concern for foreign self-drive tourists.





" We need to now try and focus on regaining pre-COVID foreign tourism. KZN is still the strongest province in terms of the domestic market share in South Africa, but we've fallen very far back in terms of foreign arrivals into the province. That needs to be the goal this year, to try and attract back the foreign trade. It is extremely critical for the tourism industry now, out of season."





