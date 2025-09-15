Mitchum roll-on deodorants recalled after skin reaction reports

The recall comes after a manufacturing change caused skin reactions in sensitive users.

The affected products have been reported to have resulted in contact dermatitis and skin reactions.

The NCC spokesperson, Pheto Ntaba, says about 124,176 units of the affected batches were distributed in South Africa since April 2025.

Both the men's and women's products were affected.

Ntaba urges consumers to stop using the products immediately, return them for refunds, and contact suppliers for assistance.

“Consumers who have purchased the affected products are encouraged to discontinue use immediately and return the products to the point of purchase for a full refund.

“Consumers who are affected by the product are urged to contact Revlon South Africa for further guidance."

Meanwhile, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak, Tremor, and Platinum 2025 and 2026 model-year vehicles have also been recalled.

The recall is due to a change in pedal feel or travel, with increased pedal effort required to brake the vehicle due to a loss of the brake boost feature.

"The Anti-lock Brake System, Electronic Stability Control, and brake warning signals will illuminate, and informational messages will be displayed in the instrument cluster. In addition, there will be an audible alert. An unexpected loss of brake boost may cause extended stopping distances, increasing the risk of an accident."