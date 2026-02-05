‘Missing’ Kokkedoor contestant found in Gauteng

Mariana Kotze was reported missing on Monday.





The 67-year-old was found in Kempton Park in Gauteng.





Initial reports suggest she was abducted near the Nkomazi toll plaza while driving a silver Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.





She had been on her way to Komatipoort for shopping at a local mall.





Following her disappearance, a comprehensive search was launched.





After 72 hours, authorities confirmed that she had been located in Kempton Park.





The police confirmed that the case is no longer classified as a missing person investigation and stated that no further details would be disclosed.





The 67-year-old had appeared on season three of kykNET’s cooking reality show Kokkedoor in 2019.





