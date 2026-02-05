 ‘Missing’ Kokkedoor contestant found in Gauteng
Updated | By Newswatch

Mpumalanga police confirmed an elderly woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been found safe and unharmed.

Mariana Kotze
Mariana Kotze was reported missing on Monday.


The 67-year-old was found in Kempton Park in Gauteng.


Initial reports suggest she was abducted near the Nkomazi toll plaza while driving a silver Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.


She had been on her way to Komatipoort for shopping at a local mall.


Following her disappearance, a comprehensive search was launched.


ALSO READ: Top US news anchor pleads with kidnappers for mom's life


After 72 hours, authorities confirmed that she had been located in Kempton Park.


The police confirmed that the case is no longer classified as a missing person investigation and stated that no further details would be disclosed.


The 67-year-old had appeared on season three of kykNET’s cooking reality show Kokkedoor in 2019.


