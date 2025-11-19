‘Misdirection tactic’: Mogotsi’s CIA allegations strutinised

The alleged middleman between politicians and alleged crime kingpins was being cross-examined on Wednesday at the inquiry probing allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

On Tuesday, his first day of testimony, Mogotsi made a series of astonishing allegations, including that he was a crime intelligence agent, and that KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Zulu king Misuzulu ka Zwelithini work for the CIA.

Chief evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson had an opinion about some of Mogotsi’s testimony as he cross-examined him on Wednesday. He told him that his claims about Mkhwanazi and the Zulu monarch being CIA agents strike him as a misdirection tactic.

“Investigation is investigation. You may have that belief now, but ultimately the outcome of investigation will show whether we are correct or not, but it is not intended to misdirect”, Mogotsi responded.

Chaskalson reminded Mogotsi of his statement from Tuesday’s testimony.

“Let me give you a couple of facts. You mentioned yesterday a coal mine in Richard's Bay. There is no coal mine in Richards Bay”, Chaskalson put it to Mogotsi.

“I can rephrase and put it in proper context. The coal mine is in Mpumalanga”, Mogotsi answered.

Chaskalson continued to push Mogotsi on his agent claims.

“What I want to put to you is that the suggestion that General Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu are CIA operatives working to protect Israeli interests in Richards Bay is, one, false and, two, a misdirection tactic. It is designed to take attention away from the allegations General Mkhwanazi is making.”

Mogotsi replied that that is not the intention.