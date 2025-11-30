Deputy Minister warns child marriages persist despite decline in KZN
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities Steve Letsike says there has been a reduction in child marriages in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal.
But Letsike has stressed these types of marriages persist.
The department on Saturday wrapped up its two-day National Consultation Indaba on Adolescent Pregnancy in Ekurhuleni.
ALSO READ: KZN with highest number of child marriages
Officials say the Indaba aims to strengthen South Africa’s response to rising teen pregnancy, and its social, health and economic impacts.
Speaking to the SABC, Letsike said no child should be forced to marry.
" We cannot say in a democratic country that says children cannot consent to sex when they are 16 and below, yet parents or adults think that it's okay and it's normalised to transact with a child's life in the name of culture and religion. I think culture and religion are beautiful things, but we must never abuse them."
