Mining giants Anglo American, Teck announce merger

British mining group Anglo American and Canadian peer Teck Resources on Tuesday announced plans to merge, creating a champion of copper production and other critical minerals.
The mega merger is expected to complete in 12-18 months, subject to regulatory hurdles, and create a Canada-based company named Anglo Teck, the pair said in a statement.
Copper demand has exploded in recent years as the world transitions to cleaner energy.
The metal is needed for solar panels, wind turbines and electric-vehicle batteries.
"This merger of two highly complementary portfolios will create a leading global critical minerals champion headquartered in Canada," Teck chief executive Jonathan Price said in the statement.
He added that the pair will become "a top five global copper producer with exceptional mining and processing assets located across Canada, the United States, Latin America, and Southern Africa".
Alongside copper assets, the new group will operate premium iron ore, zinc and crop nutrients businesses.
Anglo American shareholders will own 62.4 percent of the new group and Teck shareholders the remainder.
"We are all committed to preserving and building on the proud heritage of both companies, both in Canada, as Anglo Teck's natural headquarters, and in South Africa where our commitment to investment and national priorities endure," said Anglo American chief executive Duncan Wanblad.
Anglo American in 2024 rejected a multi-billion-dollar takeover bid from Australian rival BHP.
