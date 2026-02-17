Miners trapped underground in Northern Cape diamond mine mud rush
Updated | By Bulletin and Newswatch
There is a search in the Northern Cape for five miners trapped underground following a mud rush at a diamond mine in Kimberly.
The owner, Ekapa Mining, has confirmed the incident.
It happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The company says mining operations have been halted while the rescue effort is underway.
It says the Department of Mineral Resources and the families of the miners have been notified, and support measures are in place.
Ekapa has stressed that the priority remains the safety of the workers.
While Ekapa has released no further details, the local newspaper, the Diamond Fields Advertiser, is quoting a source as saying the mud rush happened about 890 metres underground in Tunnel 6 of the joint shaft.
