Mike Sutcliffe sent in to help fix Msunduzi Municipality

On Tuesday, Buthelezi led a municipal executive committee meeting to introduce Dr Michael Sutcliffe.

Sutcliffe is a former eThekwini municipal manager.

The MEC says his appointment follows growing concerns about poor service delivery and declining business confidence in Pietermaritzburg’s CBD.

Sutcliffe's immediate mandate will be to implement a turnaround plan focused on restoring service delivery, strengthening governance, improving finances and rebuilding investor confidence.

READ: Cogta probe into KZN municipalities completed ‘by end of month’

"For a long time now in Msunduzi, there have been challenges. We hope that the presence of Dr. Sutcliffe will help to unblock some of those challenges and to chart a new way forward for Msunduzi," said Buthelezi.

Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla has welcomed the intervention.

He says like many other municipalities, they are not immune to problems.

"We believe that working with Dr. Sutcliffe will make a meaningful difference and will put our city firmly on the path of recovery. With his extensive background, we are confident we will gain and learn a lot from him."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)