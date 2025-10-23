Midrand couple accused of selling child sex abuse material back in court in December

Darren Wilken and Tiona Moodley briefly appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The case was postponed to allow the prosecution to finalise charges and prepare for the case’s transfer to the High Court.

Moodley was released on R15,000 bail last week after successfully appealing her bail denial.

The couple was implicated in the global child sexual abuse ring following a probe, involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and local authorities, after a minor in the United States reported a case of sextortion.

The couple faces money laundering, drug possession, and numerous other charges related to cybercrimes.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse Founding Director Miranda Jordan expressed concern over her bail conditions.

“How can they effectively monitor her device access? What message does it send that someone involved in dealing in more than 19 million images of child sexual abuse can walk free on bail? She is by no means an innocent ‘puppet,’ and her claim to be one is strongly refuted by the facts.

“Wilken and Moodley’s actions contributed after the fact to destroying the childhoods of countless children, and they must face the full consequences of their crimes without leniency,” added Jordan.

