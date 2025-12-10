Midrand couple's child sex abuse material case moved to High Court

Darren Wilken and Tiona Moodley appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.





Moodley is currently on bail, while Wilken remains in custody.





The couple has been implicated in the global child sexual abuse ring following a probe, involving the local police and the FBI, after a minor in the United States reported a case of sextortion.





The couple was charged with money laundering, drug possession, and numerous other charges related to cybercrimes.





ALSO READ: US judge orders release of Ghislaine Maxwell probe records





During their arrest, they were found with electronic devices allegedly containing millions of images and videos of child sex abuse and a large undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be the proceeds of the alleged criminal activities.





The State alleges that the couple hosted and distributed child abuse material globally for financial gain.





"The National Prosecuting Authority remains steadfast in prioritising the protection of children. It will continue to pursue the prosecution of all individuals involved in crimes that endanger their safety and well-being,” said NPA Gauteng Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.





The matter has been postponed to February for pre-trial.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)