LISTEN | Midlands plane crash: Aviation expert explains basic rules of flying

"You would then want to plan your journey to ensure that you maintain the necessary visibility and clearance above any ground, obstacles, or above the ground."

"Before any flights, a pilot is required to check the weather for the weather forecast, and not just the normal weather, but an aviation weather forecast where you have to look at the weather conditions at the point of departure, the point of destination, and on route and you'd be looking at things like, what's the cloud base, temperature, wind, and rain?” said Linden Birns, the managing director of the aerospace agency Plane Talking.

It comes after two pilots were killed when their light aircraft crashed in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands this week.

Authorities recovered the pilots' remains on Thursday.





After taking off from Secunda in Mpumalanga province on Wednesday, the planes had been flying in formation towards Margate.





A distress signal was sent out before they both disappeared in misty conditions.





Pieces of the wreckage were found in the Nottingham Road and Boston areas.





The KZN Department of Transport says one of the victims is from India and will be repatriated to their home country.





" If you are a pilot with a qualified instrument flight rating, then you are allowed to fly in poor visibility in clouds, but that also presupposes that the aircraft you're operating is equipped with the necessary instrumentation that would allow you to do that. Most aircraft are.





"The basic rule of flying is that if you run into some sort of emergency, aviate, navigate, communicate in that order.





"So you want to make sure you try and keep control of the aircraft as best as possible, try and navigate to a safe place to land at if you've got the time, communicate."





