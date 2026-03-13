MidEast crisis: SA faces potential fuel price hikes of up to R6/l

South African motorists are told to brace for possible sharp fuel price increases in April, as the conflict in the Middle East pushes global oil prices up.





Economist Dawie Roodt warns that diesel and petrol could rise drastically, depending on oil markets and the Rand’s exchange rate.





The conflict has disrupted energy markets and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, threatening global oil supply.





South Africa, which imports much of its fuel, will be hit.





Current estimates based on Central Energy Fund data suggest that motorists could face increases of close to R4 per litre for petrol.





Diesel could go up to about R6.75 per litre if conditions remain unchanged by the end of the pricing cycle.





ALSO READ: SAMSA prepares for increased shipping as vessels reroute around Cape





Other costs, such as fertiliser, are also likely to rise, adding to inflationary pressures.





Roodt says consumers will feel the impact immediately.





" The first Wednesday of next month, we will see an increase in the petrol price and in diesel prices and then about two weeks or so after that, we will get the inflation data, and we will see inflation has been going up. And then who knows! Within two months or even shorter, the Reserve Bank, because of the rising levels of inflation, will decide to increase interest rates.





"So, I'm afraid within the next few weeks, not months, we will start seeing the impact of these increases in the petrol price, and of course a weaker currency in official numbers. But the impact is already there and is already being felt in the economy."





Oil dips under $100, stocks back in green tracking Mideast war





Oil dipped below $100 on Friday, but remained far above pre-Mideast war levels, with no end in sight to the disruption in crude supplies.





With the conflict heading into its third week, equity markets were back in the green after earlier losing ground amid investor worries about an extended crisis that could fan inflation and hammer the global economy.





"Fears of a burgeoning energy crisis remain front and centre for investors," noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.





"Inflationary fears are particularly prevalent with each day that passes," Mahony added.





"Crude oil is continuing to dictate direction for markets as we head towards the end of a volatile week... the pressure remains with no end in sight in the Middle East conflict," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst with Forex.com.





"Traders are trying to figure out what a fair value for crude oil is right now, given the big release of emergency oil reserves, and the temporary relaxation of sanctions on Russian oil sales that's already at sea," said Razaqzada.





Major central banks, which prior to the war's outbreak were widely forecast to keep cutting interest rates, are now widely expected next week to freeze borrowing costs or even hike them to keep a lid on inflation.





While top economies have agreed to release some of their strategic crude reserves, analysts argue the move does little to address supply blockages. Iran has vowed to attack oil resources in the Middle East and keep choking the crucial Strait of Hormuz.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)