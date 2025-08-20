Michael Sutcliffe’s Msunduzi appointment raises eyebrows

The Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics has been reacting to Dr Michael Sutcliffe’s appointment to assist the troubled municipality.

Sutcliffe is a former eThekwini municipal manager.





The ratepayers association's CEO, Anthony Waldhausen, says no expert can succeed unless corruption and political interference are tackled.

" No expert will actually be able to sort it out, because all these problems are stemming from the corruption and political interference that we're experiencing at the moment.





"This is why we have poor service delivery, and we don't have the right staff at the moment. It's all cardiac deployment with no qualified experience to deal with all the challenges we are experiencing in the municipality."

Waldhausen has called for greater transparency, stakeholder involvement, and accountability in decision-making.

"All these experts need to involve all the stakeholders and then not just make decisions on their own. All stakeholders need to be part of all these processes in order for the changes to happen, because leave all stakeholders and just make decisions nothing will be sorted out and addressed. Because in order for you to turn around the city, you need to involve all stakeholders, including all the residents."





