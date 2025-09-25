Meyer says over R1bn owed to contractors cleared

MEC Martin Meyer says the department's been working for a year to settle outstanding invoices.





He says forensic investigations are being launched into stalled projects, some delayed for up to a decade, due to alleged fraud and supply chain irregularities.





Spokesperson, Steve Bhengu says the department wants to rebuild trust by sticking to a 30-day payment policy.





"We are aware that part of the reason we had delayed project is because of serious collusion between senior officials and prominent contractors.





"We are also investigating the possible exchange of monies and we will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book."





