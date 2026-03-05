MEC Meyer finds sports field used as depot during surprise inspection at Phoenix school

The department received complaints from residents about a logistics business operating from the school grounds of Havenpark Secondary School, north of Durban.

Officials were previously turned away when they tried to conduct an inspection last week.

On Thursday, the deputy principal tried to block officials from entering, but the inspection went ahead with law enforcement present.

They examined the school’s sports grounds, where a large section of the field had been converted into what appeared to be a truck and bus depot.

Several buses were parked on the property while others were being repaired on site.

MEC Meyer says his department will not tolerate the illegal use of government property.

“A depot like this, according to our officials, brings a severe risk, a health risk, and a safety risk to the learners of the school.

“I fully understand that schools are allowed to raise funds and to rent out part of their property for fundraising. But something like this that is against the bylaws of the city, that is against the land use of the property, and what we as public works have assigned this property for, cannot be allowed and it must be investigated.”