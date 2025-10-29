Merc-driving lawyer fined for clocking 220 km/h

The Road Traffic Inspectorate arrested Monde Nzima in August after he clocked over 220km/h in a 120km/h zone while driving his Merc on the N2.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the 32-year-old from Umtata failed to stop when officers tried to flag him down.

The RTI pursued Nzima and caught him at Park Rynie.

Sibiya says Nzima pleaded guilty to charges of reckless and negligent driving in the Scottburgh Magistrate's Court this week.

"He was sentenced to a R40,000 fine or 24 months’ imprisonment, half of which was suspended for five years, on condition that he does not commit a similar offence during that period. Following this sentencing, the conversation that we should have as a society should focus on whether speeding and running away from traffic officers is an accepted behaviour by lawyers," says Sibiya.

“We are hopeful that the Legal Practice Council, a body mandated to regulate the professional conduct of legal practitioners, will not turn a blind eye but will show a public display of transparency and accountability. By and large, our efforts to end carnage on our road networks could be enhanced by tough action adopted by the professional bodies, such as the Legal Practice Council.

Sibiya adds: “We have in the past pointed out that speedsters and reckless drivers were causing so much suffering and socio-economic struggles for many individuals and their families. Families of victims of road crashes are being pushed into abject poverty as a result of the loss of income and disability.”

