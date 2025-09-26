Memorial service for children killed in Imbali taxi crash

A minibus taxi transporting learners to school veered off the road and ploughed into a crèche in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg, earlier this month.

All the victims were on board the taxi.

One of them, 15-year-old Nomalanga Ndawonde, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Nomalanga's family will not be attending Friday's memorial service as they are busy preparing for her funeral.

Themba Ndawonde, the uncle of Mthobisi Khambule, who also died in the crash, says they will be attending the service.

“The other families are done with burying their children. So, I think for them it will be easy to go there. But for us, it's too difficult. Right now, I'm waiting for the mother of the child to go and do some other things because she's too young. They don't have a car,” he says.

“We are expecting to hear an update on the driver since we have not heard anything. We want to thank the MEC of Transport for being supportive even now.”



Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)