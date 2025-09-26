Memorial service for children killed in Imbali taxi crash
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
A prayer and memorial service is being held for the five
children who died in a Pietermaritzburg taxi crash.
A prayer and memorial service is being held for the five children who died in a Pietermaritzburg taxi crash.
A minibus taxi transporting learners to school veered off the road and ploughed into a crèche in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg, earlier this month.
All the victims were on board the taxi.
One of them, 15-year-old Nomalanga Ndawonde, will be laid to rest on Saturday.
Nomalanga's family will not be attending Friday's memorial service as they are busy preparing for her funeral.
Themba Ndawonde, the uncle of Mthobisi Khambule, who also died in the crash, says they will be attending the service.
“The other families are done with burying their children. So, I think for them it will be easy to go there. But for us, it's too difficult. Right now, I'm waiting for the mother of the child to go and do some other things because she's too young. They don't have a car,” he says.
“We are expecting to hear an update on the driver since we have
not heard anything. We want to thank the MEC of Transport for being supportive
even now.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Dr Nonjabulo Ndaba makes history as UKZN’s youngest PhD graduate in Occupational Therapy
Dr Nonjabulo Ndaba has made history at UKZN as the youngest PhD graduate...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago