MEC Simelane says Prince Mshiyeni water situation ‘dire’

The facility in Umlazi has had supply disruptions for two weeks.





MEC Nomagugu Simelane and officials from the City's Water and Sanitation Unit visited the hospital on Tuesday.





Simelane has the described the situation as dire and says it has affected operations at the hospital.





"Unfortunately, the impact of this unavailability of water is very serious in the hospital. We have had to stop some planned elective surgeries. Out of seven, we are currently operating five theatres so that we are able to still have some operations. The situation has affected us adversely."





Msizi Shabalala from the Water and Sanitation Unit explains what at the root of the outages.





"Our challenges started when the water curtailments [measures] were implemented which affected both our reservoirs. As a result, it has also impacted the hospital, causing the shortage of water, especially since the hospital is on a high-level zone. Our team is searching the line [to see] if there are any possible water leaks which may also have an impact on the supply."





The City says it will supply additional water tankers while it works to fix the problem, while the department says the hospital will utilise Jojo tanks.





