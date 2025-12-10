MEC praises first responders in Umhlanga fiery crash

The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle on the M4 Ruth First Highway near the M41.





The vehicle, with two occupants, burst into flames.





KZN VIP paramedics, Mmuso Molefe and Howard Ntini, were the first on scene.





They managed to pull a man out of the vehicle. They were unable to save the female passenger.





KZN Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says Molefe and Ntini risked their lives to rescue the driver, who was later stabilised and taken to a nearby hospital.





"The MEC also commended the swift arrival and decisive action of the fire department, whose intervention prevented further devastation by extinguishing the blaze.





“The MEC believes the selfless dedication shown by these men and women in uniform is a testament to the spirit of service that defines our emergency personnel. The MEC has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. He has also wished the injured driver a speedy recovery.”





