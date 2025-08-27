MEC Duma hits back over scholar transport management

The department claims video clips and statements from Provincial Treasury give a misleading impression of how the service is being handled.





Provincial Treasury head Francois Rodgers issued a statement on Tuesday, saying the process to award new scholar transport tenders has been put on hold over alleged irregularities.





KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says it was MEC Siboniso Duma who first flagged issues in the tender awarding process.





"Contrary to what is contained in the Provincial Treasury’s media statement, discrepancies associated with the supply chain management process of scholar transport were first raised by MEC Duma.





"From the onset, he believed and relied heavily on the checks and balances of Supply Chain Management processes developed by the 4th Administration, with the Provincial Treasury as the custodian. Anything else is intended to mislead and to hog media headlines."





Sibiya adds that the provincial executive tasked the MECs for Transport, Education and Finance to deal with budget cuts affecting the scholar transport programme.





He says the challenges could disrupt learning, leaving many pupils unable to get to school.





"Based on the communication strategy, on 22 July 2025, MEC Duma informed the Portfolio Committee on Transport that the three MECs were mandated by the Provincial Executive Council to embark on a community outreach campaign to inform the people of KwaZulu-Natal about challenges around scholar transport and proposed interventions.





"We reject a silo mentality that is now characterising the overall management of the scholar transport programme."





