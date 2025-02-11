MEC concerned over attacks on municipal personnel

An Eskom employee was hijacked and abducted in Dangubo, in the uMlalazi Local Municipality on Saturday.





It's alleged the technician was subjected to an eight-hour ordeal.





The work vehicle was stripped of its parts.





The technician had been working on restoring power to Eshowe's Ward 5, which has not had electricity for days after storms interrupted power lines.





Spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says the man has been left traumatised.





"MEC Buthelezi emphasised the severe impact these attacks have on service delivery. These acts of violence against essential workers, who are dedicated to serving our communities, are unacceptable and undermine our efforts to ensure reliable access to basic services like electricity and water.





"The MEC highlighted the increasing frequency of such incidents and their detrimental effect on communities. He stressed that these attacks not only endanger the lives of service personnel but also create an environment of fear that hinders their ability to carry out their duties effectively,” said Mzila.





