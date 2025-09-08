MEC Buthelezi urges lengthier sentences for cable theft

They were allegedly caught loading them into two trucks at a storage facility.





They are believed to be part of a syndicate that deals with stealing cables from critical infrastructure.





The cables are believed to have been stolen from Transnet, the passenger rail agency Prasa, and the eThekwini metro.





KZN Cooperative Governance Department spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila has called for the suspects to be tried for economic sabotage.





"MEC Buthelezi has called for the suspects to be tried for economic sabotage, as their actions undermine service delivery and disrupt business operations across the province, which have devastating consequences on the lives of residents.





"Cable theft leads to prolonged power outages, water supply interruptions, and compromised essential services. For businesses, it results in equipment damage, financial losses, and an unstable investment climate.





"While commending law enforcement for the arrests, MEC Buthelezi urged municipalities and other government entities to strengthen measures to protect public infrastructure and called for the harshest penalties for offenders."





