Meat industry body wants pratical steps to accompany FMD vaccination drive
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The Red Meat Producers’ Organisation has warned that a country-wide foot-and-mouth vaccination drive needs to be accompanied by practical steps to help farmers prepare their livestock for the market.
They were reacting to Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen’s announcement that two million doses are expected to arrive for the hardest-hit province by February.
Steenhuisen made the announcement on Wednesday.
He said the move follows a spike in infections in KZN, including recent flare-ups in Kokstad.
The province now accounts for 180 of South Africa’s 274 unresolved cases.
He again blamed the rising numbers on uncontrolled animal movement.
“People are very optimistic as we are now on a pathway, and we think things are going to start to change,” said Dr Frikkie Maré, CEO of the Red Meat Producers’ Organisation.
“The other one is maybe a bit of misinformation or misunderstanding where they think that the regulations are now suddenly in place and we can already start to move vaccinated animals, et cetera.
“The government did not change the current regulations. We remain where we are until we receive the published regulations from the government.”
