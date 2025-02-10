Measures in place amid water outage at Umlazi hospital

The health facility has been without water for a week.





The department's Nathi Olifant says they were made aware of the situation since day one and immediately deployed water tankers.





"Since the first day of disruption to the water supply, we have deployed most of our water tankers around the province to ensure the continued availability of water. These tankers are supplying water daily to the hospital's "JoJo" tanks and mobile water storage facilities, ensuring that critical areas within the facility and staff residences receive adequate water supply.





"While the current conditions are far from ideal, the department is in constant communication with the eThekwini Municipality and other stakeholders to expedite solutions and restore normalcy as soon as possible."





Olifant says the reason for the outage is not yet known.





He says they are working with neighbouring hospitals to help ease the load and reduce patient numbers.





The department says the hospital is also buying bottled water, with additional supplies coming from various NGOs.





