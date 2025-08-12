McLaren Circus animal abuse claims under the spotlight

The travelling troupe, which is currently performing in Ballito, has accused KwaDukuza councillor Jack Abrahams of encouraging harassment and public disruption.





It says Abrahams joined a WhatsApp group that incited protests at shows over the alleged mistreatment of animals and failed to discourage these calls.





According to the circus, the councillor apparently suggested it improperly influenced the municipality's decision to rent a venue, suggesting possible corruption.





Animal rights activists began staging demonstrations outside the circus on Monday.





In a written complaint to the municipality and the Democratic Alliance, the group has demanded an urgent investigation, along with a public apology and retraction for the harassment and damage to their reputation.





McLaren Circus says it has complied with all rental rules and bylaws.





The DA's Sakhile Mngadi says the party supports Abrahams in his efforts.





" At this point, we haven't been able to verify if any complaint was put forward. What we are aware of, though, is that the DA isn't organising this process and the protest.





"What we are doing is supporting the community, particularly in Jack Abraham's ward, who feels strongly that there's a violation of animal rights that occur - raising awareness with something that is in line with our values against animal cruelty and animals being kept in captivity."





