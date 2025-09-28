McKenzie resolute on resigning over Kunene

Kunene was cleared of wrongdoing by law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH), after being seen at the home of murder-accused Katiso “KT” Molefe in July.

Molefe, who remains in custody, faces charges of allegedly orchestrating the killing of popular musician and businessman Oupa Sefoka, widely known as DJ Sumbody.

Speaking to SABC News, McKenzie said his resignation would be a protest against what he describes as unfair treatment of PA leaders within the GNU. He emphasised, however, that the party would continue to support President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"This is not about turning against the president. We remain committed to supporting him, even as we demand fair treatment for our leaders."

He explained the rationale behind his threatened resignation, stressing the importance of leadership accountability.

"I’m not a type of leader that sits on the table while I don’t know and am indifferent to the suffering of my leaders. We are not being treated in a fashion that we expect. I have asked them Tuesday to walk out. How do I stay while asking people to make a sacrifice? I too must make that sacrifice."

McKenzie also addressed the issue of party representation, highlighting the difficulties the PA has faced in deploying officials.

Despite the tension, McKenzie clarified that the PA would continue to vote in line with its commitments, including support for the president, even if he resigns.

He also spoke passionately about the wider challenges faced by communities his party represents.

"I am a leader for my people. If you can see the tragedy of Westbury — the school does not have water, the squatter camp full of Zimbabweans, they have water. I am the one sending those people water. Must I now enjoy this position while my people suffer? No."