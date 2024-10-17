McKenzie defends Paris Olympics travel costs
Updated | By Bulletin
Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended his business class travel and hotel costs, saying it's in line with the ministerial handbook.
Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended his business class travel and hotel costs, saying it's in line with the ministerial handbook.
He is facing criticism for his trip to the Paris Olympic Games earlier this year.
It's said to have cost R800,000.
Speaking at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Thursday, McKenzie called for transparency from all ministers.
READ: Ramaphosa still ‘applying his mind’ on Simelane matter - Presidency
"If you want to play politics it is fine, but don't play politics only with me. If I have to account, which I am doing, we expect every minister to also be accountable.
“But do not say I went for a joyride, and don't compare me to (superfan) Mama Joy, I am not a super fan. I am a minister."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
A jaw-dropping fishing week in KZN
With record catches and big wins, it's been a stunning week of fishing i...East Coast Breakfast 5 hours ago
-
Traffic stopper! Modified wheelchair leaves SA road users in awe
A motorised wheelchair modified for speed, spotted at a busy Johannesbur...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago