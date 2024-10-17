McKenzie defends Paris Olympics travel costs

He is facing criticism for his trip to the Paris Olympic Games earlier this year.

It's said to have cost R800,000.

Speaking at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Thursday, McKenzie called for transparency from all ministers.





READ: Ramaphosa still ‘applying his mind’ on Simelane matter - Presidency

"If you want to play politics it is fine, but don't play politics only with me. If I have to account, which I am doing, we expect every minister to also be accountable.

“But do not say I went for a joyride, and don't compare me to (superfan) Mama Joy, I am not a super fan. I am a minister."





