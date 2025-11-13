 Mchunu’s chief of staff speaks of close relationship with Mkhwanazi
Updated | By Bulletin

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s chief of staff, Cedrick Nkabinde, has told Parliament’s ad hoc committee about his close friendship with KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Nkabinde has been implicated by Mkhwanazi for helping Mchunu draft the letter that ordered the disbanding of the political killings task team.


On Thursday, he told Parliament how Mkhwanazi helped him find a job, adding they also supported each other during family bereavements.


He described their relationship as a strong bond.


"He is a person who often comes to my house, and he knows my family. I go to his house and I know his family. We eat from one plate together. There are things me and him will go to the grave with. We are very close."


Nkabinde has stopped his testimony to consult his legal team after MPs said he gave contradictory statements.


