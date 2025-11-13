Mchunu’s chief of staff speaks of close relationship with Mkhwanazi
Updated | By Bulletin
Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s chief of staff, Cedrick Nkabinde, has told Parliament’s ad hoc committee about his close friendship with KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s chief of staff, Cedrick Nkabinde, has told Parliament’s ad hoc committee about his close friendship with KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Nkabinde has been implicated by Mkhwanazi for helping Mchunu draft the letter that ordered the disbanding of the political killings task team.
On Thursday, he told Parliament how Mkhwanazi helped him find a job, adding they also supported each other during family bereavements.
ALSO READ: Mchunu denies misleading parliament over relations with Brown Mogotsi
He described their relationship as a strong bond.
"He is a person who often comes to my house, and he knows my family. I go to his house and I know his family. We eat from one plate together. There are things me and him will go to the grave with. We are very close."
Nkabinde has stopped his testimony to consult his legal team after MPs said he gave contradictory statements.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: Siphoning petrol for your employer, a moral dilemma
A mechanic’s job is on the line when he’s forced to choose between his l...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
93-year-old anti-ageing doctor becomes one of the oldest fathers in the world
At 93, Dr John Levin welcomed a baby with his wife, Dr Yanying Lu, 37. T...Stacey & J Sbu 9 hours ago