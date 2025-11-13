Mchunu’s chief of staff speaks of close relationship with Mkhwanazi

Nkabinde has been implicated by Mkhwanazi for helping Mchunu draft the letter that ordered the disbanding of the political killings task team.





On Thursday, he told Parliament how Mkhwanazi helped him find a job, adding they also supported each other during family bereavements.





ALSO READ: Mchunu denies misleading parliament over relations with Brown Mogotsi





He described their relationship as a strong bond.





"He is a person who often comes to my house, and he knows my family. I go to his house and I know his family. We eat from one plate together. There are things me and him will go to the grave with. We are very close."





Nkabinde has stopped his testimony to consult his legal team after MPs said he gave contradictory statements.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)