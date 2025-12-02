Mchunu to testify at Madlanga inquiry over interference allegations

Mchunu, who's currently on a leave of absence, is set to present evidence.

He was implicated by KZN's police chief, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, in claims of corruption and political interference linked to a move to dissolve the Political Killings Task Team last year.

Mkhwanazi alleged it was a response to the unit's probe into cases that may've involved the minister's associates. Mchunu maintained his innocence before Parliament's ad hoc inquiry.

ALSO READ:Arrested Matlala ‘felt used’ by Mchunu, Madlanga Commission hears

Speaking to the SABC in October, he said he's ready to testify before the Madlanga Commission.

"I am ready to go to the commission, like any other person. When there are allegations against you, you need to get the opportunity. I am grateful for the opportunity to have my say. That is what I have been longing for."

The commission will complete the testimony of former Ekurhuleni municipal manager Dr Imogen Mashazi on Tuesday morning.

Mchunu's set to take the stand at 2 pm.