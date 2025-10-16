Mchunu testifies on alleged interference in PKTT

The police minister was placed on special leave earlier this year after KZN's police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi implicated him in claims of corruption and political interference.

The allegations are link to a move by Mchunu to dissolve the KZN Political Killings Task Team last year.

Mkhwanazi claims the move was made because someone had whispered into his ear that the team was investigating cases that might finger his associates.

At the centre of the commissioner's claims are an alleged close associate of Mchunu, Brown Mogotsi.

Another accused is attempted murder accused tendrepreneur, Vusimusi Cat Matlala who the team is investigating.

Mchunu has spoken about how he came into his position and the orientation on the Task Team.

“That this is my statement as read and would want to elaborate by saying that I make it, I made it my duty after I got appointed that beyond interacting with individual police officers, especially the national commissioner as part of my orientation and interacting with them as groups.”

