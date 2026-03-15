Mchunu prepares return to politics amid ongoing investigations

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu says he is ready to resume his political duties within the ANC.

It is after he voluntarily stepped aside from the National Executive and National Working Committees.

President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave following allegations by KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of political interference in the justice system.

No wrongdoing

A third prayer gathering for Mchunu was held at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban last night, ahead of his return to the Madlanga Commission.

Speaking at the prayer rally spokesperson Sithembiso Mshengu said Mchunu will write to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula about his decision.

“He has asked for this thing to be done speedily. We believe that the 29th of May is going to be another interim report. It'll be all in the hands of the president to determine his future in government, but in terms of the ANC, he's going to go back when he believes that he has done what he had to do.”

Mshengu says Mchunu is confident investigations by the Madlanga Commission and Parliament's ad hoc committee will clear him of any wrongdoing.

“He is going through a very difficult time. He believes that at the end of the day, the legal instruments that we have in this country will actually come to a conclusion I n all honesty. Up until today, there is nothing tangible that has been presented to say Mr Mchunu must act in one way or the other.”

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In December, police received electronic devices belonging to Senzo Mchunu, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Mshengu confirmed that he voluntarily handed over his devices to SAPS investigators.

"The minister received a call, notifying him that the police would like to come to his official residence in order to execute their search and seizure warrants."

Mshengu says Mchunu called in his legal team and handed the devices over at his home.

He says the minister insists he has nothing to hide.

"He gave his gadgets without any fear simply because he believes that there is nothing to hide in all the gadgets he uses."

Mchunu said he welcomes the investigation, adding that due process will show his actions have been lawful and ethical.



