Mchunu: Political Killings Task Team meant to be temporary project

He appeared before the Madlanga Commission into alleged political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system on Tuesday.





In July, KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi suggested an order by Mchunu to disband the unit was linked to a probe into criminal syndicate bosses that the task team was helping Gauteng detectives with.





Mchunu told the commission it took him five months to fully understand the department before taking decisive action to disband it last December.





“The PKTT was established as a project, it was allocated a specific budget taken from various programmes at the time





“In other words, it was not budgeted for in a normal way where you budget for a programme in that department.”





Mchunu is expected back on the stand on Thursday.





