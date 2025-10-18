Mchunu on PKTT disbandment: ‘I need a fair chance to explain’

Testifying before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on Friday, he says President Cyril Ramaphosa was briefed and supported the decision.





It's been alleged Mchunu was pressured into ordering the team's disbandment because of its investigation into a criminal syndicate with alleged links to him.





READ: Political Killings Task Team.





But the Minister has denied this and told the Committee that complaints about the team and budgetary constraints informed the decision.





He says he takes full responsibility for the unit's disbandment and has urged the public not to jump to conclusions.





" I felt that I have lesser space to explain things on questions that have been asked to be allowed to move on until I'm done. I don't have any bad feeling, but I think we can improve the situation. I need to be given a fair opportunity to explain."





His testimony continues next Tuesday.





