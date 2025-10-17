Mchunu in Parliament: 'I wrote the letter’ disbanding PKTT

Mchunu, who has been placed on special leave, testified for a second day on Friday before Parliament's ad hoc committee.

He's been implicated in claims of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, stemming from an attempt to dissolve the Political Killings Task Team last year.

KZN's police commissioner believes the move was made because Mchunu's associates are under investigation by the team.

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says he believes the minister's decision was influenced and went as far as saying he does not believe it was written by him.

On Thursday, Mchunu told the committee that he had written the letter and that no one else had been involved in the decision.

Mkhwanazi previously told the committee that neither he nor the National Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, was informed about the decision, even though they were in Mchunu's presence just days earlier.

Here's Chief Evidence Leader, Advocate Norman Arendse, questioning Mchunu why they were not told.