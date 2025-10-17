Mchunu in Parliament: 'I wrote the letter’ disbanding PKTT
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Senzo Mchunu has been further questioned about his decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team and who wrote the letter ordering its disbandment.
Mchunu, who has been placed on special leave, testified for a second day on Friday before Parliament's ad hoc committee.
He's been implicated in claims of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, stemming from an attempt to dissolve the Political Killings Task Team last year.
KZN's police commissioner believes the move was made because Mchunu's associates are under investigation by the team.
Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says he believes the minister's decision was influenced and went as far as saying he does not believe it was written by him.
On Thursday, Mchunu told the committee that he had written the letter and that no one else had been involved in the decision.
Mkhwanazi previously told the committee that neither he nor the National Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, was informed about the decision, even though they were in Mchunu's presence just days earlier.
Here's Chief Evidence Leader, Advocate Norman Arendse, questioning Mchunu why they were not told.
On Thursday, Mchunu outlined that several complaints and budgetary constraints led to his decision.
He says he raised these issues with management in the police service prior to his decision.
" You were not assisted at all with this letter. There was no one else who did a draft or did I recall you saying that your advisor may have assisted?" Arendse asked.
ALSO READ: Mchunu accuses Masemola of withholding key info from Parliament
Mchunu answered: "Yes, in terms of contribution to the letter substance, it was me and an advocate. And the chief of staff was merely conveying, not contributing in any manner on the wording and on any other aspect of the letter."
Mchunu maintained that he was fully aware of what he was doing when he wrote the letter ordering the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team.
" Not that there's anything wrong with my letter legally and constitutionally and in terms of what I wanted to convey... I don't want to leave any doubt. In terms of, who wrote the letter and why the letter was written, I therefore take full responsibility."
