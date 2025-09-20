Mkhwanazi says Mchunu sought to derail murder investigation

This follows Mchunu’s earlier attempt to disband the team.

Wrapping up his testimony at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria, Mkhwanazi said this week that the task team continued its work despite the minister’s disbandment letter.

Mkhwanazi believes Mchunu allegedly tried to shut down the unit after it helped Gauteng detectives crack a criminal syndicate linked to several high-profile murders.

Mkhwanazi told the commission there've been ongoing efforts to derail the investigation.

He recalled how after Mabhida’s killing in February, two suspects were arrested and the case handed to the task team.

Mkhwanazi then referenced an interaction between Mchunu and the iLembe District Commissioner, Anthony Gopaul.

“So, the Minister had wanted General Gopaul to keep him up to date about the status of that investigation, although he was upset about the fact that that docket was given to the political killing test team. And again, on the 15th of February, the minister reached out to General Gopaul in seeking updates.

"General Gopaul then indicated that the information about the status of the case is with the investigating officer from the Political Killing Task Team and that the least he can do is to send those investigating officers to brief the minister. But the minister then responded to General Gopaul and said he's covered.”

Mkhwanazi believes Mchunu's actions were inappropriate and constituted political interference.

