Mchunu denies ‘direct or indirect’ links to drug cartels
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has denied claims that he
ordered the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team because he believed
it was targeting drug cartels in Gauteng.
It's been claimed that Mchunu made the decision after being influenced by an associate with alleged links to syndicate leaders.
The questions came from ActionSA MP Dereleen James: "You have denied this claim, but why do you believe two of the country's most senior police officers would make such serious allegations against you if there was no basis for it?
Mchunu responded: "It's something that I'm still quite baffled about that I'm associated with drug cartels. Now, I'm saying in this room, there's no drug cartel that I'm linked to, and I've never acted in support directly or indirectly of any drug cartel."
James then turned to the position the minister, who is on special leave, is currently in.
" Minister, you appear to place great importance on public opinion. As it stands, there are widespread calls for you to vacate the office. Would it not be in the best interest of South Africans and of restoring public trust for you to step down?
Mchunu said he couldn’t be expected to provide an answer to the question.
"I don't know what you are talking about. We are in an Ad Hoc committee, and we are dealing with the problems that we're dealing with at the moment. What you are introducing, I can’t answer."
