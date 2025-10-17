Mchunu claims he was threatened after PKTT disbandment order

He played a recording to the ad hoc committee of a phone call, allegedly between KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanaziand Mchunu's chief of staff.





Mchunu explained to the committee that Mkhwanazi was asking for a meeting with him to discuss the police minister's decision.





The committee listened to the nearly four-minute recording, but there was a twist.





The alleged threat was not on the tape, prompting Mchunu to explain.





" I don't know what happened. The part that I was looking for is the part that they're referring to in the conversation, but it's not playing directly where there seems to have been a threat that if I know I am clean, including the period when I was premier in KZN, then I must go on with the disbandment.





"There was that part. So, I don't know whether it cut and started later or because to me that was a threat."





Mchunu said he had asked his chief of staff to record the phone call because he felt there was a lot of anger to the disbandment decision.





