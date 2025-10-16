Mchunu accuses Masemola of withholding key info from Parliament
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Senzo Mchunu says National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola kept some details from Parliament when he testified last week.
Senzo Mchunu says National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola kept some details from Parliament when he testified last week.
It is the turn of the police minister, who has been placed on special leave, to give evidence before the ad hoc committee that is probing allegations, including claims that Mchunu tried to disband the Political Killings Task Team after it uncovered a well-connected criminal syndicate.
According KZN police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, some of the syndicate's alleged leaders have links to a businessman said to be Mchunu's associate.
Mchunu issued a letter order the dissolution of the task team in December - saying it no longer added any value.
ALSO READ: Mchunu testifies on alleged interference in PKTT
In his statement read out by evidence leader, Advocate Norman Arendse, Mchunu spoke about a discussion with Masemola, and his deputy ministers last November.
“The important part about what he said was that the intention of the National Political Killings Task Team (NPKTT) was to evolve to a dedicated murder and robbery unit. I will later on demonstrate that the National Commissioner withheld information from this committee. He was aware of a work study that was undertaken. And signed by General Sithole, the former National Commission in June 2019.
“The work study disbanded the NPKTT and resuscitated all the specialised units, including the murder and robbery unit. This occurred before I came into the position. Mine was to give effect to the work study.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago