Mbenenge cleared of gross misconduct in sexual harassment hearing

This means Mbenenge will not be impeached.





However, the Judicial Conduct Tribunal found Mbenenge guilty of contravening the Code of Judicial Conduct.





Mbenenge was accused of making unwanted sexual advances to High Court secretary Andiswa Mengo.





In her testimony, Mengo detailed receiving sexually explicit texts and images from the Judge President between 2021 and 2022.





In his defence, Mbenenge has maintained that the relationship between him and his accuser was consensual.





The Tribunal, which was chaired by retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe, found that Mbenenge initiated a flirtatious relationship with Mengo on WhatsApp during working hours.





"Having investigated the allegations against JP Mbenenge set out in Ms Mengo's complaint, the report by this Judicial Tribunal finds that JP Mbenenge is not guilty of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and/or gross incapacity under section 177 of the Constitution.





"It is its finding that JP Mbenenge is guilty of a degree of misconduct not amounting to gross misconduct in that he contravened Article 5.1 of the Code of Judicial Conduct: At a place of work and during working hours, initiated, and subsequently conducted, a flirtatious relationship with Ms A Mengo through a series of WhatsApp messages exchanged between them," the ruling read.