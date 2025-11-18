Mbalula says Ramaphosa going nowhere amid stepping down claims

He says nothing of the sort came up at the weekend meeting in Johannesburg of the ANC's highest decision-making body.





“President stepping down, that never arose. Nobody talked about such a thing in the NEC, other than rumourmongers. I did explain that there are people who have got such intentions and are trying to get it going in our structures, and thus far, that has failed.”





It has been reported that Ramaphosa indicated that he would step down if asked to do so by the National Executive Committee.





The SABC has reported that Ramaphosa called for lifestyle audits on all NEC members amid revelations made at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry probing allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.





It’s also been suggested that Ramaphosa could resign after the G20 Leaders’ Summit happening this weekend.





Mbalula addressed the speculation about the possible leadership change at a briefing on Tuesday afternoon on the outcomes of the NEC meeting.





He insists Ramaphosa remains secure in his position and continues to lead the ANC as part of a collective.





“The ‘Ramaphosa-step-down’ [claim] is a ghost, it doesn't exist. Yes, it's a ghost that is there, pursued by others, and they believe in the [figment] of their imagination that such a thing will arise because they don't want Ramaphosa.





"They were defeated in conferences of the ANC, successive [ones]. Ramaphosa is an asset to the African National Congress, so there's no [stepping down] of Ramaphosa.”





