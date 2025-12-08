Mbalula: ANC NGC to focus on renewal, not leadership battles

Thousands of ANC members are gathering in Johannesburg for the four-day review meeting, which will assess the party's progress since its national conference.Addressing claims of an internal plot to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mbalula told a media briefing on Sunday that such speculation would not divert attention away from the party's policy agenda."We have learnt about certain attempts which were made to try and divert us from the core business of this general council to focus on matters that will have its own time to be discussed. This general council is about preparing the ANC to win elections. This general council is about consolidating the programme of renewal."He said the ANC is fully prepared for the week ahead, which comes at a critical time in the organisation's renewal programme.Mbalula added that members are ready for robust discussions.





"It will review our mid-term organisational and governance performance, sharpen our ideological clarity on the national democratic revolution, transformation with urgency, unity and credibility and organisational capability to fundamentally transform the lives and livelihoods of South Africans."





He says staff salary disputes have been mostly resolved, except for those involving management, but admitted that the ANC continues to face financial pressures under the current political funding model, and is working to stabilise its finances.

